Nevada County case rate rising slightly
According to the COVID-19 dashboard, 9,220 people have been released from isolation and 232 people are reckoning with active cases. Since the Delta variant surge began in August, 34 people have died — four last week — bringing the total number of deaths in Nevada County since the pandemic began to 109.
Nevada County public health officials noted “several outbreaks” in skilled nursing facilities since August in a community facing Q&A last week. The office posited that those who received the vaccine between January and March were less affected by the the Delta variant of COVID-19 than they would have been without it.
According to the Center for Disease Control’s open data portal, 32 COVID-19 related deaths took place in Golden Empire and 11 in Spring Hill Manor. Crystal Ridge Care Center reported less than 11 deaths — the data table does not specify if there are 10 cases or under — but currently has 13 health care workers with COVID-19 and an unspecified number of residents.
COVID-19 cases continued to ascend this week, with the county reporting 147 new cases since Nov. 19. The 2% increase over last week yielded 9,561 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County as of Thursday morning.
County Health official Dr. Scott Kellerman’s expressed “hope” that the county’s case rate was plateauing — albeit relatively elevated from last year — as opposed to worsening.
Nevada County administered approximately 1,000 fewer vaccines this week than last —2,769 — bringing the total number of doses delivered to 135,195.
Over the course of last week, 245 people in the county became completely vaccinated, bringing that number up to 57,914.
PLACER COUNTY
As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 226 new cases, a 1% increase in cases from the prior week.
There were two recorded deaths caused by COVID-19 in Placer County last week, bringing the death toll to 459.
Placer County has distributed 544,008 vaccines since their introduction. The number of fully vaccinated Placer County residents is now 239,284 people.
VACCINES FOR CHILDREN
The State’s website estimates 76% of the California population has received at least one dose of the three available and approved vaccines in the United States. The state has lost 73,365 people to COVID-19 since the pandemic began 18 months ago.
According to its website, the Tahoe Forest Health System began vaccinating school-aged children — ages 5 to 18 — two weeks ago. The Tahoe Forest Gateway Vaccine Clinic, at 11004 Donner Pass Road, offers the pediatric Pfizer vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years old.
Appointments for the clinic can be made through MyTurn.
As of Wednesday, two weeks after the state announced children ages 5 to 11 were eligible, 16% of Nevada County children in that age group had received their first dose, according to state COVID-19 vaccination data.
NEVADA COUNTY
Number of COVID-19 cases: 9,561
Number in western county: 7,510
Number in eastern county: 2,051
Number of active cases: 232
Number hospitalized: 10
Number of recoveries: 9,220
Number of deaths: 109 (four in the last week)
PLACER COUNTY
Number of COVID-19 cases: 37,982
Number of recoveries: 36,544
Number of deaths: 459 (two in the last week)
Number tested negative: 641,610
As case investigations are conducted and more information is gathered, case counts may change or even decrease due to residents location being confirmed in nearby counties. Number of Laboratory tests are reported to the Public Health Department are approximate.
