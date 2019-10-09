Nevada County cartoonist R.L. Crabb announces release of new book

R.L. Crabb, western Nevada County’s cartoonist published by The Union, announced the “birth” of his new book “The World Is Askew,” which features 120 cartoons culled from the archives of his comic strip “It Takes a Village Idiot.”

“There are strips covering politics and life in Nevada County, as well as the ongoing insanity in Washington and abroad,” Crabb said in a news release.

Two book signings are scheduled for October, the first set for 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at The Book Seller, 107 Mill St. in Grass Valley, and a second at 5 p.m. Oct. 24 at The Gray Goose, 230 Broad St. in Nevada City.

The book is also available for purchase at The Union, 464 Sutton Way, Grass Valley.

Email rlcrabb@rlcrabb.com for information.