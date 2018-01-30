Nevada County car wreck victims remembered as kind-hearted

More on this story:

The two Nevada County men who died in a Saturday night wreck are described by family as kind-hearted, loving and enthused by the music they made.

Dominic Giuliani, 20, of Nevada City, and Dawson Turiello, 19, of Grass Valley, both made music. Giuliani sang and Turiello wrote and performed hip-hop, their families said.

Giuliani's family said he'd planned to compose music. He also liked to swim and was fast with freestyle.

"He was the seventh of seven children," said Martha Giuliani, his mother. "He was my baby."

Dominic Giuliani started swimming at 6 years old and was highly ranked, though he held several interests. As a Boy Scout he raised the flag at the Nevada County Fair for three years. He graduated from Mt. St. Mary Academy and was Nevada Union High School's valedictorian, his mother said.

Her son also was a singer, performing with both school and church choirs. His mother called his voice phenomenal.

"He was a very kind-hearted person," brother Francis Giuliani said.

Sister Maryanna Giuliani agreed: "He's a very special, kind-hearted soul."

Dominic Giuliani's funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. today. Anyone who knew him is invited to attend at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 235 Chapel St., Grass Valley.

"He always said, 'I love you, mom,'" Martha Giuliani said. "We had a very close relationship. We trusted each other."

Dawson Turiello

Dawson Turiello was kind to people, regardless of how they treated him. He also never feared to speak his mind, his brother Kyle said.

"Just a real bright spirit overall," Kyle Turiello said.

Brayden Turiello, Dawson's younger brother, said through his father Danny that Dawson would make noise from his adjoining room, letting him know he was there.

"It's just a very vacant feeling right now without him there," Brayden said.

Dawson's father called his son passionate about music. He also enjoyed snowboarding and had begun to teach others the sport.

"I thought that kind of showed the type of character Dawson is," his father said. "He loved to be loved."

Dawson's mother, Lisa Turiello, said her son loved attending church youth groups. He enjoyed the outdoors and making people laugh.

"I'm his mom," she said. "I think he was wonderful."

A celebration of life for Dawson is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Bethel Church, 13010 Highway 49, Grass Valley.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.