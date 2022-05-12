 Nevada County Captures: Zen | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Zen

Moment of Zen.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
With a magnificent 5 1/2 ft wingspan the gorgeous Osprey soars over Nevada City Saturday afternoon.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
The magnificent mural at the Grass Valley Animal Shelter.
Submitted by June Anderson
Flying the Ukraine colors under our Dogwood tree.
Submitted by John Fleming
I made a picnic table for the squirrels in our backyard. They just love it while eating peanuts.
Submitted by Jim Barre
Grandson Jack Papathakis with a spring tom turkey taken on April 13 in Gilroy.
Submitted by John Peplowski

 

Nevada County Captures: Zen

