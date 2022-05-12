Nevada County Captures: Zen

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Moment of Zen.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

With a magnificent 5 1/2 ft wingspan the gorgeous Osprey soars over Nevada City Saturday afternoon.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

The magnificent mural at the Grass Valley Animal Shelter.

Submitted by June Anderson

Flying the Ukraine colors under our Dogwood tree.

Submitted by John Fleming

I made a picnic table for the squirrels in our backyard. They just love it while eating peanuts.

Submitted by Jim Barre