 Nevada County Captures: Your River Fire photos | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Your River Fire photos

News News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Looking south over the Rollins Lake dam at the north front of the River Fire.
Submitted by Drew Parham
Burnt leaves falling from the sky.
Submitted by Denise Fink
River Fire heroes!
Submitted by Karl Meyer
This photo was taken at Rollins Lake looking south over the dam at about 4 p.m., shortly after the fire started.
Submitted by Drew Parham
View from Alta Sierra of the Bear River fire, also known as the River Fire, Wednesday afternoon.
Submitted by Bill Ososki
Thank you firefighters! View from Alta Sierra of the Bear River fire, also known as the River Fire, Wednesday afternoon.
Submitted by Bill Ososki
River Fire smoke seen from the Grass Valley Airport.
Submitted by Alexa Crabb
Bear River fire smoke hovering over downtown Grass Valley.
Submitted by Rick Kraus
View from Alta Sierra of the Bear River fire, also known as the River Fire, Wednesday afternoon.
Submitted by Bill Ososki
View from Alta Sierra of the Bear River fire, also known as the River Fire, Wednesday afternoon.
Submitted by Bill Ososki
The River Fire smoke viewed from Nevada City — not a composite picture.
Submitted by Stephen Greenberg
River Fire smoke.
Submitted by Alexa Crabb
River Fire smoke seen from the Grass Valley Airport.
Submitted by Alexa Crabb
Our angels in the sky. Thank You!
Submitted by Richard Hill
Our angels in the sky. Thank You!
Submitted by Richard Hill
Our angels in the sky. Thank You!
Submitted by Richard Hill
Photo taken from Cedar Ridge Drive.
Submitted by Linda Quinn
Colfax fire as seen from Greenhorn Road.
Submitted by Denise Fink
The River Fire as seen from Grass Valley. Berriman Ranch in foreground.
Submitted by Bob Branstrom
View of the Bear River Campground fire from Nevada County Superior Court at 3:55 p.m. August 4.
Submitted by Gaylord Spurgeon
Colfax fire as seen from Greenhorn Road.
Submitted by Denise Fink
Colfax fire as seen from Greenhorn Road.
Submitted by Denise Fink

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more