Nevada County Captures: Your River Fire photos

Looking south over the Rollins Lake dam at the north front of the River Fire.

Submitted by Drew Parham

Burnt leaves falling from the sky.

Submitted by Denise Fink

River Fire heroes!

Submitted by Karl Meyer

This photo was taken at Rollins Lake looking south over the dam at about 4 p.m., shortly after the fire started.

Submitted by Drew Parham

View from Alta Sierra of the Bear River fire, also known as the River Fire, Wednesday afternoon.

Submitted by Bill Ososki

Thank you firefighters! View from Alta Sierra of the Bear River fire, also known as the River Fire, Wednesday afternoon.

Submitted by Bill Ososki

River Fire smoke seen from the Grass Valley Airport.

Submitted by Alexa Crabb

Bear River fire smoke hovering over downtown Grass Valley.

Submitted by Rick Kraus

View from Alta Sierra of the Bear River fire, also known as the River Fire, Wednesday afternoon.

Submitted by Bill Ososki

View from Alta Sierra of the Bear River fire, also known as the River Fire, Wednesday afternoon.

Submitted by Bill Ososki

The River Fire smoke viewed from Nevada City — not a composite picture.

Submitted by Stephen Greenberg

River Fire smoke.

Submitted by Alexa Crabb

River Fire smoke seen from the Grass Valley Airport.

Submitted by Alexa Crabb

Our angels in the sky. Thank You!

Submitted by Richard Hill

Our angels in the sky. Thank You!

Submitted by Richard Hill

Our angels in the sky. Thank You!

Submitted by Richard Hill

Photo taken from Cedar Ridge Drive.

Submitted by Linda Quinn

Colfax fire as seen from Greenhorn Road.

Submitted by Denise Fink

The River Fire as seen from Grass Valley. Berriman Ranch in foreground.

Submitted by Bob Branstrom

View of the Bear River Campground fire from Nevada County Superior Court at 3:55 p.m. August 4.

Submitted by Gaylord Spurgeon

Colfax fire as seen from Greenhorn Road.

Submitted by Denise Fink