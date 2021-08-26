 Nevada County Captures: Your photos from the Bennett Fire | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Your photos from the Bennett Fire

How the first minutes of the Bennett Fire looked from Grass Valley Senior Apartments on Dorsey Drive.
Submitted by Richard Hill
Cal Fire helicopter picking up water for the Bennett Fire at an NID pond off Upper Slate Creek Road.
Submitted by Bob Anderson
Sunset on Scott's Flat Lake from the boat ramp.
Submitted by Katherine Griffin
Cal Fire doing what they do best! Cal Fire #93 over the Brunswick fire trying to control the spread.
Submitted by Kristina Pagan
Some of the air attack on the Bennett Fire as seen from a neighborhood near downtown Grass Valley.
Submitted by Craig Silberman
