 Nevada County Captures: Wreaths Across America ceremony
Nevada County Captures: Wreaths Across America ceremony

Presentation of Colors by American Legion Post 130 color guard at the Wreaths Across America ceremony, Dec. 18, at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Grass Valley.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
William Souza-Navel Sea Cadets laying a wreath on the grave of Melvyn Edward Whalin/U.S. Army-Korea.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Grass Valley Mayor Ben Aguilar and Cynthia Eberhardt-Daughters of the American Revolution.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Holiday cheers at Dutch Bros. Coffee.
Submitted by Michael Rugge
Snowy morning around Nevada County Tuesday.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Most mornings I find The Union delivered to my porch as in the photo.
Submitted by Charles Maroon
Beautiful sunset with mirror images on Lake Wildwood before the storms.
Submitted by Mark Wandro

 

