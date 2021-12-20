Nevada County Captures: Wreaths Across America ceremony

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Presentation of Colors by American Legion Post 130 color guard at the Wreaths Across America ceremony, Dec. 18, at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Grass Valley.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

William Souza-Navel Sea Cadets laying a wreath on the grave of Melvyn Edward Whalin/U.S. Army-Korea.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Grass Valley Mayor Ben Aguilar and Cynthia Eberhardt-Daughters of the American Revolution.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Holiday cheers at Dutch Bros. Coffee.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

Snowy morning around Nevada County Tuesday.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Most mornings I find The Union delivered to my porch as in the photo.

Submitted by Charles Maroon