Nevada County Captures: Wreaths Across America ceremony

Sally Ramsey, Regent, Cpt. John Oldham Chapter-Daughters of the American Revolution welcoming guests.to the Wreaths Across America ceremony, held December 17 at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Grass Valley.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Pete Vasilakas, U.S. Army/Vietnam Veteran receiving the U.S. Army Wreath for placement.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Donovan Burnham — Boy Scouts Troop 4 — placing a wreath on the grave of Sgt. Carlos Joseph Astesana — U.S. Marine Corps., Korea.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
The Wreaths Across America ceremony and Wreath Placement took place December 17 at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Grass Valley. Pictured is the Presentation of Colors.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
The Wreaths Across America ceremony and Wreath Placement took place December 17 at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Grass Valley. Pictured is the American Legion Post 130-Honor Guard.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd

 

