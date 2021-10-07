 Nevada County Captures: World Animal Day | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: World Animal Day

News News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Laurel Vieaux and her precious pup, Myrtle, stopped by the "Rational Animal" fundraiser set up on Mill Street in Grass Valley recognizing World Animal Day, October 3.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Michael shows off his “first-ever” apple balloon made in honor of his great Aunt Verna!
Submitted by Gerry Cosby
Fall flowers are here!
Submitted by Diane Mercer
Passengers on the Railbus (behind the Railroad Museum in Nevada City) get to enjoy the changing leaves in the meadow.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Passengers on the Railbus (behind the Railroad Museum in Nevada City) get to enjoy the changing leaves in the meadow.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Passengers on the Railbus (behind the Railroad Museum in Nevada City) get to enjoy the changing leaves in the meadow.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Rock garden in the Fowler center.
Submitted by Alan Cary

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more