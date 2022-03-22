Nevada County Captures: Work day

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Bicyclists of Nevada County laying out tools for a work day on a new trail.

Submitted by Randy Hopkins

A full moon with a little hazy clouds.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Granddaughter Wavorly caught a newt while visiting Grandma's house!

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Grandson Elias made his own drum in Grandma's backyard in Rough in Ready.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Grandkids Wavorly and Elias sitting on a giant handmade chair at Grandma's house.

Submitted by Elany Prusa