Nevada County Captures: Woodturners

Local woodturning club members showing their recent work.

Submitted by David Nelson

Volunteers from Grass Valley Schools Foundation placing American Flags throughout downtown Grass Valley the morning of Armed Forces Day.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Yuba beauties.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

The Magnificent Osprey glides over the Northern Fork of the Yuba River!

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Eyes of North San Juan, created by Gem Visuals.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra