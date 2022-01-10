Nevada County Captures: Winter scenery overlooking Scotts Flat Lake

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Leif Abrell riding a fat tire on Banner Mountain.

Submitted by Joe Abrell

When lonely, make new friends!

Submitted by C.G. Hunt

Four feet of snow, up to the railings, overlooking Scotts Flat Lake.

Submitted by Susan Brainin-Martin

The mail must go through. Rattle Snake Road in December.

Submitted by Donna Dunn

Foggy morning in our Nevada County.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian