 Nevada County Captures: Winter scenery overlooking Scotts Flat Lake
Nevada County Captures: Winter scenery overlooking Scotts Flat Lake

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Leif Abrell riding a fat tire on Banner Mountain.
Submitted by Joe Abrell
When lonely, make new friends!
Submitted by C.G. Hunt
Four feet of snow, up to the railings, overlooking Scotts Flat Lake.
Submitted by Susan Brainin-Martin
The mail must go through. Rattle Snake Road in December.
Submitted by Donna Dunn
Foggy morning in our Nevada County.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
2022 address marker. Root 101. Look for the down tree turn right at the stump.
Submitted by Michael Rugge

Support Local Journalism


Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

