Nevada County Captures: Windy day

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

One more wind-gust.

Submitted by Annita Kasparain

Evening at Fuller Lake.

Submitted by Alan Cary

Lots happening at Pioneer Park.

Submitted by Diane Mercer

Putting finishing touches on before opening The National Hotel.

Submitted by Diane Mercer

Spring welcoming in Sherwood Forest.

Submitted by Skip Pollard