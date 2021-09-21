 Nevada County Captures: Walled in | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Walled in

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

The walls are up. Chapa-De Indian Health construction continues.
Submitted by Jeff Rogers
Extreme limbing in Morgan Ranch.
Submitted by Lee Laizure
Grandson Jordan Jiannino's twilight ride at Riverfront MX Park, Marysville.
Submitted by Richard Hill
Back to school for this teacher!
Submitted by Sue Clark
The Yuba River and bridge down Highway 20 with the Sutter Buttes in background. Looks like a lot of water considering the drought. Photo taken Sunday, Sept. 19.
Submitted by Elany Prusa

 

