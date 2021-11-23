 Nevada County Captures: Waiting for snow | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Waiting for snow

Donner Lake waiting for snow.
Submitted by Steve Hillis
Fallen leaves but lots of color at the Grass Valley Post Office. Photo taken Nov. 20.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
A volunteer installs a new “North Star House” entrance sign on Old Auburn Road.
Submitted by Marrilee Shannon
A volunteer and Marco installing a new “North Star House” entrance sign.
Submitted by Marrilee Shannon
View at the end of my driveway.
Submitted by Linda Leith
Local Turkey Team discussing their escape strategies before Thanksgiving.
Submitted by Rick Sweringen
"Saved" at the Grass Valley Senior Apartments.
Submitted by Richard Hill

 

