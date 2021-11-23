Nevada County Captures: Waiting for snow

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Donner Lake waiting for snow.

Submitted by Steve Hillis

Fallen leaves but lots of color at the Grass Valley Post Office. Photo taken Nov. 20.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

A volunteer installs a new “North Star House” entrance sign on Old Auburn Road.

Submitted by Marrilee Shannon

A volunteer and Marco installing a new “North Star House” entrance sign.

Submitted by Marrilee Shannon

View at the end of my driveway.

Submitted by Linda Leith

Local Turkey Team discussing their escape strategies before Thanksgiving.

Submitted by Rick Sweringen