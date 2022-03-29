Nevada County Captures: Volunteers beautify Mill Street

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Another fine day at Bridgeport and photography with the Nevada County Camera Club. I was able to get this panoramic view of the covered bridge spanning the Yuba — truly a remarkable engineering achievement, especially considering it was originally constructed in 1862. David Wood, the builder of this bridge, would be amazed and proud to see his creation in its new glory spanning the Yuba River at Bridgeport.

Submitted by Brad Oliver

Beautiful home in Nevada City.

Submitted by Patricia Graves

Volunteers Bob Branstrom and Jacque Bromm planted spring flowers on Mill Street in Grass Valley Friday morning.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Pioneer Park ladies enjoying sunshine.

Submitted by Kathy Willis

An absolutely beautiful spring rainbow graced the Brunswick Basin Monday afternoon.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Robins in my yard.

Submitted by Elaine W. Butle