Nevada County Captures: Victorian Christmas

Victorian Christmas from Nevada City Methodist Church.

Submitted by Bob Zuelsdorf

Looking west at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 22. Yes, it's the Moon!

Submitted by Sharon Altieri

Cottage Street early morning, Dec. 27.

Submitted by Helen Boss

"I’ll retrieve my tennis ball no matter where you throw it!"

Submitted by Barbara Drew

Snow and Hummers at 1,200 feet.

Submitted by Kate Brennan