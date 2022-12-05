Nevada County Captures: Victorian Christmas

SUBMIT A PHOTO

The rain let up just in time for Victorian Christmas in Nevada City on Sunday afternoon, giving way to a picture-perfect seasonal atmosphere. Most of the vendors and many strolling festival goers were dressed for the occasion, like Father Christmas and these well dressed ladies.

Submitted by Brad Oliver

Young musicians on Broad Street at the Victorian Christmas in Nevada City.

Submitted by Brad Oliver

More young musicians lending an air of holiday spirit at Victorian Christmas.

Submitted by Brad Oliver

Chestnuts roasting over an open fire at the Victorian Christmas holiday event in downtown Nevada City this past Sunday.

Submitted by Brad Oliver