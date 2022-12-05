facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Victorian Christmas | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Victorian Christmas

News News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

The rain let up just in time for Victorian Christmas in Nevada City on Sunday afternoon, giving way to a picture-perfect seasonal atmosphere. Most of the vendors and many strolling festival goers were dressed for the occasion, like Father Christmas and these well dressed ladies.
Submitted by Brad Oliver
Young musicians on Broad Street at the Victorian Christmas in Nevada City.
Submitted by Brad Oliver
More young musicians lending an air of holiday spirit at Victorian Christmas.
Submitted by Brad Oliver
Chestnuts roasting over an open fire at the Victorian Christmas holiday event in downtown Nevada City this past Sunday.
Submitted by Brad Oliver
Victorian festival goers in period attire.
Submitted by Brad Oliver

 

Community
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Comments

0 Comments
Loading comments...