 Nevada County Captures: Veterans Day flags
Nevada County Captures: Veterans Day flags

Early Veterans' Day morning, volunteers from the Grass Valley Schools Foundation were putting up American Flags in downtown Grass Valley to honor our veterans.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Memorial Park Veterans Day Ceremony. What a wonderful event. Thank you to all who attended.
Submitted by Julia Stidham
Grandchildren Elias and Wavorly and their mom Ariana riding the rail bus at the railroad museum - it's open year-round on Saturdays!
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Grandson Elias enjoying the trains at the railroad museum.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Backyard fall colors (can you spot the dog?)
Submitted by Denis Drew
Bird watching with Sutter Buttes reflection.
Submitted by Jody Deaderick

 

