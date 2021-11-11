Nevada County Captures: Veterans Day flags

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Early Veterans' Day morning, volunteers from the Grass Valley Schools Foundation were putting up American Flags in downtown Grass Valley to honor our veterans.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Memorial Park Veterans Day Ceremony. What a wonderful event. Thank you to all who attended.

Submitted by Julia Stidham

Grandchildren Elias and Wavorly and their mom Ariana riding the rail bus at the railroad museum - it's open year-round on Saturdays!

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Grandson Elias enjoying the trains at the railroad museum.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Backyard fall colors (can you spot the dog?)

Submitted by Denis Drew