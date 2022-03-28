Nevada County Captures: Unicorn book giveaway

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Rational Animal spearheaded resources to renovate the Grass Valley-Nevada City Animal Shelter at Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. Folks can support these efforts and have a painting of their pet romping across the mural for a donation. For information, go to rational-animal.org. Pictured are Susan Brandt, Founder of Rational Animal, with Pressa, a current resident of the shelter, and Patrick Johnson, from Swazzle Puppet studio, painting the mural.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

GeGe the kitty enjoys the "catio," a cat friendly and protected patio area.The shelter plans to compete the catio in early April.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Tranquility in Nevada County.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

May the "force" be with Ukraine!

Submitted by Marrilee Shannon

Apollo the Unicorn and Meredith Cherry rode into downtown Grass Valley to give books to kids (and grown up kids). There were lots of smiles! This was part of the charity event “Great International Scavenger Hunt” as well as just being a lot of fun.

Submitted by Bo Choate