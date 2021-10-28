Nevada County Captures: Too cute to spook

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Diego and Portlyn enjoying Halloween decor on American Hill.

Submitted by Linda Khatami

Chewy the pirate. Arrgg!

Submitted by Julie Smith

Luke Skywhisker wishes you a happy Halloween!

Submitted by Meredith Cherry

Chip is ready to work this Halloween!

Submitted by Wendy Detweiler

Poppy, resting with her head on my braced leg (broken kneecap) while we watch TV.

Submitted by Sue Clark