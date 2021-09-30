 Nevada County Captures: To the moon… | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: To the moon…

Fly me to the moon.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Crew removing beetle infested trees with an 80 foot crane at Nevada City's affordable housing project, Cashin's Field.
Submitted by Shawn Eldredge
Always close to Momma.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Seed pods of a Magnolia kobus seen on Sutton Way.
Submitted by Jeff Rogers
Diego’s Restaurant’s delightful decor.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Lodgepole Campground near Yuba Gap... and headwaters of the North Fork of the American River.
Submitted by Bill Lambert
Thank you Cal Fire for all the work this fire-season!
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Sunset Sutter Buttes with some teasing Virga.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian

