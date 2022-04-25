 Nevada County Captures: Three little Goslings | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Three little Goslings

Wild weather in Nevada County.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
It’s Rainbow weather in Grass Valley! A magnificent double rainbow captures the attention of all. Seen around 6 p.m. Friday, many folks stopped on You Bet Road near Colfax Highway to admire and photograph nature’s optical illusion. What a superb way to celebrate Earth Day and say hello to Spring 2022!
Submitted by Victoria Johnson
Chicago Park 4H Flower Arrangers took a field trip to Foothill Flowers!
Submitted by Sue Ramey
Ukrainian group at the Center for the Arts Thursday night.
Submitted by Alan Cary
A feeding frenzy as the wild birds take advantage of some fresh seed!
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Three little Goslings arrived over the Easter weekend at Condon Park in Grass Valley!
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Peony tulips planted with pansies at Crystal Hermitage Gardens in Ananda Village.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra

 

