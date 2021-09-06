Nevada County Captures: The sun will come out…

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Smokey sun rise in Nevada County, back in July.

Submitted by Denise Fink

Keeping an eye out for that pesky dog.

Submitted by Bettejean Spatafore

A long reach. Construction continues at Chapa-De Indian Health.

Submitted by Jeff Rogers

Nature on Bennett Street.

Submitted by Denise Fink

An early morning visitor.

Submitted by Jeff Rogers