Nevada County Captures: Table Mountain

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Wildflowers on Table Mountain near Oroville.

Submitted by Bob Anderson

New planters on Lower Commercial Street built by Gary Tintle of repurposed redwood decking from the old Lake of the Pines Clubhouse. Installed and planted by Bottom-Up Nevada City.

Submitted by Jim Morris

Easter

Submitted by Denise Fink

Back in circulation at the Nevada County Madelyn Helling Library!

Submitted by Linda Chaplin

Tenacious tree at Malakoff Diggins.

Submitted by Tom Durkin