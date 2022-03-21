 Nevada County Captures: Sutter Buttes | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Sutter Buttes

News News |

Samantha Sullivan
  

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

The Sutter Buttes, hailed the Smallest Mountain range in the world.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
A new sidewalk and retaining wall under construction on Pine Street.
Submitted by Miriam Morris
Business owners Cal (Carrington Wines) and Kiya (Kiya’s Naturals) take a break from work to enjoy the street-side ambiance.
Submitted by Miriam Morris
Saw this fly on St. Patrick's Day. It is in the same family as St. Mark's Fly, which is so named because it emerges around the feast day of St. Mark (which is celebrated on April 25). Guess you could say this is a "St. Patrick's fly."
Submitted by Brad Oliver

 

