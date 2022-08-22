facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Sunset views | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Sunset views

Even our parking lots in Nevada County have beautiful sunset views!
Submitted by Jamie Brown
John Grebenkemper and his search dog Kayle, addressed the residents of Eskaton relating his experiences in the search for Amelia Earhart.
Submitted by Barbara Miller
Gold Country Welcome Club Hikers hike to Summit Lake.
Submitted by Anita DuPratt
Gardening help.
Submitted by Jeff Roper
Rocking out with Elvis Cantu at 1849 Brewery Company.
Submitted by Alan Cary
Bees at work in a Nevada City tree.
Submitted by Darlene Mariani

 

