Nevada County Captures: Sunset ride

Sunset ride on Wolf Creek Trail.

Submitted by Paul King

Helicopter siphoning water from our neighbors pond to fight the fire on our road in Rough And Ready on Sunday afternoon, July 24.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Riding the Rapids of our magnificent Yuba River.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Fun at The Children’s Festival.

Submitted by Ginny Knott

Striking resemblance between “Lonesome Cowboy” in Grass Valley and Patrick in Nevada City.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra