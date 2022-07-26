facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Sunset ride | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Sunset ride

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Sunset ride on Wolf Creek Trail.
Submitted by Paul King
Helicopter siphoning water from our neighbors pond to fight the fire on our road in Rough And Ready on Sunday afternoon, July 24.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Riding the Rapids of our magnificent Yuba River.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Fun at The Children’s Festival.
Submitted by Ginny Knott
Striking resemblance between “Lonesome Cowboy” in Grass Valley and Patrick in Nevada City.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
KC catching a nap.
Submitted by Robin Kitts

 

