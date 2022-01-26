 Nevada County Captures: Sunset over Sherwood Forest | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Sunset over Sherwood Forest

Drone image of sunset over Sherwood Forrest.
Submitted by John Tallitsch
Sierra College will host the 2022 Sierra Writers Conference online from Feb. 10 through Feb. 12. This year’s theme, “Stories Matter: (Re) Imagining Past and Future,” highlights the power of words to embody change. The conference will feature science fiction author Kim Stanley Robinson, author and editor Nisi Shawl, Nevada County Poet Laureate Kirsten Casey, and a group of writers whose workshops focus on various elements of story, writing and community. For more information on this year’s Sierra Writers Conference, visit https://sierrawritersconference.wordpress.com/. Pictured is author Molly Fisk speaking at the 2017 Sierra Writers Conference in Grass Valley.
Submitted by Sierra College
Tundra swans flying above the rice fields Sunday, Jan. 26.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Making the rounds.
Submitted by Michael Rugge

 

