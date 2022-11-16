Nevada County Captures: Sunset over Nevada City

SUBMIT A PHOTO

An absolutely beautiful sunset over Nevada City capturing the gorgeous colors of fall.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Bad squirrel!

Submitted by June Anderson

Another pardoned turkey. No cooking here! Happy Thanksgiving.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

Last sun before the rain.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Sammie's Cat Number 5 is so excited about the holiday approaching!

Submitted by Ginny Knott

Fall harvest. One potato, two potato, three potato, four...

Submitted by Michael Rugge