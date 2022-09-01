Nevada County Captures: Summertime at its best

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Local Rough and Ready kids leaving a neighborhood potluck and hitching a ride down the hill to swim in another neighbor's swimming pool (Aug. 20). Summertime at its best!

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Carmen had her hair shaved at the Nevada County Fair for the benefit of children with cancer.

Submitted by Shanti Emerson

About to lose the baby spots.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

I think I ruined his spa day…

Submitted by Rick Sweringen

Getting to leave the nest. Their first nest washed out. The new nest was build and the eggs were laid. Now, in mid-August, the babies are leaving the nest.

Submitted by Fred Claessens