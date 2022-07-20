facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Summer fun | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Summer fun

News News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Summertime fun under the clear waters of the Yuba River.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Moon rising on Fuller Lake, 65 degrees.
Submitted by Alan Cary
Sunday morning stroll.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
A singer from Mozambique attends WorldFest held in Grass Valley.
Submitted by Shanti Emerson
Two locals with a beer hat on attend California WorldFest held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley.
Submitted by Shanti Emerson
Local Girl Scouts ready for the Fourth of July Parade.
Submitted by Becky Gillespie

 

Community
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User