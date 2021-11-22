 Nevada County Captures: Stunning sunset | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Stunning sunset

News News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Beautiful fiery sunset over Lake of the Pines.
Submitted by Heather Glynn
Cellist Jia-Mo Chen performed for residents of Atria Senior Living during InConcert Sierra’s “Music on Wheels” program.
Submitted by Atria Grass Valley
About 50 volunteers from Rotary Club of Grass Valley, Kiwanis, Food Bank Board, Nevada County Probation Office and the community worked together on four assembly lines to package more than 11,000 meals for the food insecure. These meals will be distributed through the Food Bank.
Submitted by Kathleen Shaffer
Close up of our beautiful fall colors.
Submitted by Alan Cary
On the way to the Auburn Mandarin Festival?
Submitted by Rick Paulson
A gift from the sky.
Submitted by Shirley Bevelhymer
I'll leave a light on for you.
Submitted by Denise Fink

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more