Nevada County Captures: Stunning sunset

Beautiful fiery sunset over Lake of the Pines.

Submitted by Heather Glynn

Cellist Jia-Mo Chen performed for residents of Atria Senior Living during InConcert Sierra’s “Music on Wheels” program.

Submitted by Atria Grass Valley

About 50 volunteers from Rotary Club of Grass Valley, Kiwanis, Food Bank Board, Nevada County Probation Office and the community worked together on four assembly lines to package more than 11,000 meals for the food insecure. These meals will be distributed through the Food Bank.

Submitted by Kathleen Shaffer

Close up of our beautiful fall colors.

Submitted by Alan Cary

On the way to the Auburn Mandarin Festival?

Submitted by Rick Paulson

A gift from the sky.

Submitted by Shirley Bevelhymer