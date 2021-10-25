 Nevada County Captures: Strike a pose! | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Strike a pose!

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Autumn leaves and Halloween — a visual combo along Main Street in Grass Valley.
Submitted by Brad Oliver
Adorable little Western Screech Owl posing for a photo at the recent Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release fundraiser.
Submitted by Carole McMurray
Snow in Truckee!
Submitted by Diane Mercer
Low fog settling in Peardale after sunrise from You Bet Road.
Submitted by Darlene Mariani
Lake Wildwood Deer Creek Dam overflow.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Slug hiking the Litton Trail.
Submitted by Jeff Rogers
A little snack.
Submitted by Denise Fink

 

