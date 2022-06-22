Nevada County Captures: Strayaway

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Strayaway performs in Calanan Park the first day of summer and the first of Tuesday at Noon lunchtime music series.

Submitted by M. Morris

Father and son enjoying Father’s Day at the top of Sugarloaf Mountain.

Submitted by Walt Stickel

Our cat posing for the camera.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian