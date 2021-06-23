 Nevada County Captures: Spectacular sunset | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Spectacular sunset

News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Spectacular sunset in Grass Valley Monday evening.
Submitted by Shirley Bevelhymer
On Bitney Springs Road back in May.
Submitted by Richard Hill
Granddaughter's 9th birthday!
Submitted by Bob Norman
Granddaughter and Rylee the dog.
Submitted by Bob Norman
Ride-a-long.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Lily’s Garden, open daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Submitted by Linda O’Kay

