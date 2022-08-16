Nevada County Captures: Spectacular light show

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Spectacular light show over the 2022 Nevada County Fair.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

This guy said he had to juggle his schedule to make the Nevada County Fair this year!

Submitted by Jamie Brown

State Treasurer Fiona Ma visits the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Here, she is pictured with a board of directors of the fair.

Submitted by Shanti Emerson

Competitors gear up for the zucchini races at the Nevada County Fair.

Submitted by Diane Mercer

Meet and greet in the goat barn of the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Submitted by Diane Mercer