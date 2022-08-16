facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Spectacular light show | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Spectacular light show

Spectacular light show over the 2022 Nevada County Fair.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
This guy said he had to juggle his schedule to make the Nevada County Fair this year!
Submitted by Jamie Brown
State Treasurer Fiona Ma visits the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Here, she is pictured with a board of directors of the fair.
Submitted by Shanti Emerson
Competitors gear up for the zucchini races at the Nevada County Fair.
Submitted by Diane Mercer
Meet and greet in the goat barn of the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Submitted by Diane Mercer
A sweet bunny at the Nevada County Fair.
Submitted by Diane Mercer

 

Community
