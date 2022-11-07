facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Snowy surprise | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Snowy surprise

Snow fall.
Submitted by Paul King
Snowfall at Devere Mautino Park in Grass Valley.
Submitted by Molly Baker
Surprised to wake up to a dusting of snow Thursday, Nov. 3!
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Friendly witches dancing the "witches dance" in downtown Grass Valley on Halloween.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
All dressed up for the Halloween dog parade in downtown Grass Valley.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Halloween fun and chaos in downtown Nevada City.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Trick or treat in downtown Grass Valley.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
