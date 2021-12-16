Nevada County Captures: Snow Queen

SUBMIT A PHOTO

The Snow Queen (Bonnielee Josefson) at Friday night's Cornish Christmas in Grass Valley was enthralling!

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Carolyn Johnson as Ellen Griswold in front of the family station wagon (golf cart) from the movie Christmas Vacation. Carolyn participated in Carts and Caroling at Lake of the Pines last Saturday.

Submitted by Ken Johnson

Snowy morning around Nevada County Tuesday.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

2021 Toy Run in Nevada City. What kind of motorcycle does Santa ride? ..... A Holly Davidson.

Submitted by Harry Lum

Oliver enjoying Tuesday's snow fall at Empire Mine!

Submitted by Sandra Boyd