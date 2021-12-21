Nevada County Captures: Snow day at Grandma’s house

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Grandkids on a snow day at Granny's house. That's a snowman with a beard!

Submitted bySue Ramey

Full moon in Nevada County.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Merry Christmas Gold Country! Love Oliver.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Getting firewood in before the big storm.

Submitted by Benedict J. Barretta

Beautiful Nevada County.

Submitted by Shon Baker