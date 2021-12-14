Nevada County Captures: Snow day

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Snowy Day at the North Star House.

Submitted by Sherian Kutzera

Santa at Cornish Christmas this past Friday.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Young trio playing horns - it sounded great!

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Very interesting Krampus figures dating back to pre-Christian days and also celebrated currently in parts of Europe.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

A windy day in Grass Valley.

Submitted by Bryan Bringolf

Sunrise after a storm.

Submitted by Charlotte Painter

Litton Trail early Tuesday morning.

Submitted by Jeff Rogers