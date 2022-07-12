facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Smokey sunset | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Smokey sunset

Sunset at Englebright Lake in smoke from fires.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Enjoying the Parade!
Submitted by Kelly Davis
The Wheelhouse Event Center of Highway 20 hosted the retirement party of Nevada County native and pediatrician Dr. Sarah Woerner. Dr. Woerner will be stepping down in January of 2023 after four decades of service.
Submitted by Marc Cuniberti
High above Hirschman's Pond.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
On a hot day, even eating an acorn means time to take a break.
Submitted by Linda Johnson
