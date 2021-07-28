 Nevada County Captures: Smokey full moon | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Smokey full moon

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

The full moon and the fires.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Homer Nottingham receives the Kiwanis "Dunlap Award" for supporting the children in our community from Co-President Aldo Vibanco.
Submitted by Jan Weaver
Rosie Tappero celebrates her 80th birthday with her daughters and a granddaughter.
Submitted by Grace Dolan
Rocky and his Little Friend.
Submitted by Richard Hill
Grass Valley sunset.
Submitted by Thomas Burchfield
Nevada County wildlife.
Submitted by Denise Fink

