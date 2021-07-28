Nevada County Captures: Smokey full moon

SUBMIT A PHOTO

The full moon and the fires.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Homer Nottingham receives the Kiwanis "Dunlap Award" for supporting the children in our community from Co-President Aldo Vibanco.

Submitted by Jan Weaver

Rosie Tappero celebrates her 80th birthday with her daughters and a granddaughter.

Submitted by Grace Dolan

Rocky and his Little Friend.

Submitted by Richard Hill

Grass Valley sunset.

Submitted by Thomas Burchfield