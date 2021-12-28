Nevada County Captures: Sibling bonding

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Sophie and Asher enjoy some sibling bonding during a snow day.

Submitted by Valerie Costa

Glass parrot ornament.

Submitted by Kathy Hillis

Around Nevada County one snowy morning.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Snowy bliss.

Submitted by Denny Jenness

Snowbaby on Presley Way.

Submitted by Annita Kasparain

Cherub of Tree Top Circle surrounded by snow.

Submitted by George Roberts