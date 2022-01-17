Nevada County Captures: Shredding a mountain of fallen trees

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

A mountain of fallen trees is being reduced to shreds next to Highway 49.

Submitted by Fred Claessens

Navy PO1 Ryan Sykes at his key ceremony for his specially adapted Grass Valley home by Homes for our Troops.

Submitted by Suzanne Freschi

Hiking the Independence Trail, led by Jesse Locks for the Bear Yuba Land Trust.

Submitted by June Anderson

Beautiful sunset in Grass Valley this past week.

Submitted by Ariana Zimmerman