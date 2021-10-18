 Nevada County Captures: Sharing a moment | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Sharing a moment

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

A mother and daughter share a moment by my solar fountain late in the afternoon. While the does like drinking from the fountain on the table, the fawns can't quite reach it, and lap from a bowl on the ground.
Submitted by Craig Silberman
Fall in Nevada City.
Submitted by Shirley Bevelhymer
On Oct. 15, the "All Veteran Stand Down” event was held at the Grass Valley Veterans' building where every veteran who stopped by received documentation, information and contacts to local organizations as well as a hot meal and additional goodies to take home.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Singer/Songwriter Chris Crockett volunteering his time to entertain the veterans.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Debbie from Lazy Dog Ice Cream Bar giving Matthew his favorite flavor!
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Isadora with Cal Guard Family Programs handing out educational materials to John Owens.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Tara Ireland with Nevada County Veterans Services Office.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd

 

