Nevada County Captures: Sharing a moment

A mother and daughter share a moment by my solar fountain late in the afternoon. While the does like drinking from the fountain on the table, the fawns can't quite reach it, and lap from a bowl on the ground.

Submitted by Craig Silberman

Fall in Nevada City.

Submitted by Shirley Bevelhymer

On Oct. 15, the "All Veteran Stand Down” event was held at the Grass Valley Veterans' building where every veteran who stopped by received documentation, information and contacts to local organizations as well as a hot meal and additional goodies to take home.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Singer/Songwriter Chris Crockett volunteering his time to entertain the veterans.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Debbie from Lazy Dog Ice Cream Bar giving Matthew his favorite flavor!

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Isadora with Cal Guard Family Programs handing out educational materials to John Owens.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd