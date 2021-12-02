Nevada County Captures: Rice fields

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Rice fields are flooded to accommodate migratory birds.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Scout helping pick up leaves at Daisy's Place.

Submitted by Gary Pesselt

Happy faces in Nevada County.

Submitted by Denise Fink

Jude, who recently turned 9, snapped this pic outside the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. He was proud! And it was pretty, so we thought we'd share.

Submitted by Daisy and Jude Simmons

Invasion of the crows.

Submitted by Linda Johnson