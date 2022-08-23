facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Retirement ceremony | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Retirement ceremony

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Boy Scouts Flag Retirement Ceremony back in July.
Submitted by Mike Hauser
Naturally framed and post card perfect moment along the banks of the Yuba River.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Anne's Hummingbird stopped by for a quick drink!
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Periwinkle gate after nighttime showers. Landscape by Giudita Soldavini.
Submitted by George Roberts
MIM July 3rd concert with moonlight.
Submitted by Alan Cary

 

Community
