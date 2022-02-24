 Nevada County Captures: Ready for Mardi Gras | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Ready for Mardi Gras

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Snow from Feb. 22 in Alta Sierra.
Submitted by Victor Sanchez
Bernie is ready for Mardi Gras this Sunday in downtown Nevada City!
Submitted by Helen Boss
Scotts Flat Lake is filling up!
Submitted by Rick Paulson
Spectacular Tuesday morning!
Submitted by Shirley Bevelhymer
The Daffodils in my front yard think spring is here.
Submitted by Victor Sanchez
Acacia seed pods — just in-case you were wondering.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Spring has arrived at home in Rough and Ready.
Submitted by Suezie Gore

 

