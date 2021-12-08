Nevada County Captures: Rare winter visitor

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Vibrant, rainbow colored sunset over Lake of the Pines in Nevada County.

Submitted by Heather Glynn

This Ferruginous Hawk is a rare winter visitor to Nevada County.

Submitted by Charlotte Allen

Nevada City hall choir at Victorian Christmas.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

Warm weather and warm wine at Victorian Christmas in Nevada City.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

Our flag is displayed to remember and honor all who died at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Submitted by Jim and Sharol Partidos

Cow wranglers on Wolf Road.

Submitted by Charles Green

Rudolph and friend making an early appearance in a Grass Valley neighborhood!

Submitted by Karin Rasmussen