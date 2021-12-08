 Nevada County Captures: Rare winter visitor | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Rare winter visitor

Vibrant, rainbow colored sunset over Lake of the Pines in Nevada County.
Submitted by Heather Glynn
This Ferruginous Hawk is a rare winter visitor to Nevada County.
Submitted by Charlotte Allen

 

Nevada City hall choir at Victorian Christmas.
Submitted by Michael Rugge
Warm weather and warm wine at Victorian Christmas in Nevada City.
Submitted by Michael Rugge
Our flag is displayed to remember and honor all who died at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
Submitted by Jim and Sharol Partidos
Cow wranglers on Wolf Road.
Submitted by Charles Green
Rudolph and friend making an early appearance in a Grass Valley neighborhood!
Submitted by Karin Rasmussen
My backyard in Rough and Ready.
Submitted by Suezie Gore

 

